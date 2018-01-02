CANADA - BlackBerry has announced that it will be supporting its BB10 operating system for at least another two years.

Released in 2012, the BlackBerry 10 operating system was BlackBerry’s last attempt at creating a modern smartphone platform. The main goal of the BB10 operating system was to offer all the major apps like Android and iOS and be a competitor to Apple and Google’s smartphone ecosystems.

However, in 2015 with the release of the BlackBerry Leap it was the last device to run the OS before the company switched over to Android. Additionally, the company announced plans for a new “trade up” programme to encourage customers on older BlackBerry devices to upgrade to a KeyOne or Motion instead.

Also, while the operating system will receive support through the rest of the decade, BlackBerry is planning to shut down parts of it a bit earlier. The BlackBerry World app store is set to close on December 31st, 2019, the BlackBerry Travel site will shutter in February 2018 and the Playbook video calling service will shut down in March 2018.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE