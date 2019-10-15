JOHANNESBURG - Since South Africa’s recent exemption of CBD hemp oil products from scheduling, allowing for legal sale, major mainstream retailers now have the products on their radar.
South Africa’s top health and beauty retailers, Clicks and Dis-Chem, are both rolling out the Elixinol range of CBD full-spectrum extract products in October. Clicks has chosen to list it in their top 100 stores nationwide and Dis-Chem will stock the range in its top 20 stores around the country.
“This is a huge move forward for the CBD hemp oil industry, which has now moved beyond early adopters and into the mainstream, with the potential to grow into a multi-billion rand industry over the next decade,” says Anthony Cohen, founder and CEO of Elixinol South Africa.