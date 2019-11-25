DURBAN - Checkers has launched its exclusive on-demand one-hour grocery delivery service named Sixty60.
It is South Africa’s first 60-minute grocery delivery service from a supermarket chain.
With Sixty60 consumers can shop for their food and grocery needs from the comfort of their home or office, saving them time by having it delivered to their preferred address.
The mobile app delivers groceries and drinks at the touch of a button and offers the same value for money for which Checkers is renowned. Users can track the status of their order and delivery in real time.
"Sixty60 will offer unrivalled convenience because it does all the hard work for you," said Neil Schreuder, Chief of Innovation and Strategy at Shoprite Checkers.