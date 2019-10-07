JOHANNESBURG - Health and beauty retailer Clicks on Monday revised its earnings forecast range for the year ended August 31 upwards, saying it now expected diluted headline earnings per share to rise between 15 and 18 percent to 661.6 - 678.9 cents.
This is an increase from the 10 to 15 percent rise predicted in April.
Clicks cited a stronger retail performance by Clicks in the second half of the financial year, while the United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) division benefited from gaining new distribution contracts.
The company is due to release its annual results on October 24.