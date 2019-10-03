Fraser told the Joburg Indaba that with South Africa’s economic malaise and rising unemployment, mining communities were increasingly dependent on local operations.
“In the last 12 months, we have seen an escalation in organised protests which are in the interest of a small number of individuals who ask us to breach standard commercial processes for their own benefit,” Fraser said.
Fraser also noted an increase in illegal mining activity.
“These activities are disruptive to our operations when they escalate to a point where they risk the safety of our people and the local community,” he said.
Fraser said while the protests had occurred across the country, they had been a particular challenge for communities around the company’s Energy Coal business in Mpumalanga.