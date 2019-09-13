Branko Brkic is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Maverick. Photo: Twitter

CAPE TOWN – Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé on Thursday sent a scathing letter blasting the donor-funded media company Daily Maverick for producing another misleading article which he said was aimed at fuelling the dirty war campaign against the black-owned multibillion-rand group and its technology and media subsidiaries. The article, titled: ‘Fear and Loathing at Survé-owned The African News Agency’ was labelled as grossly misleading and wholly inaccurate by Survé who also added that even the content of the article itself “did not accurately reflect the actual status of the African News Agency (ANA) at all”.

Survé said he was shocked that the journalist chose to publish the story using leaked, unverified information from unnamed sources with scant regard for the good men and women who are affected.

Survé said the latest attack was nothing new and showed that they were working under instructions from their funders whose interest was in tarnishing the image of Independent Media and ANA.

In a letter sent to the Daily Maverick’s newly established Business unit, Survé said the article appeared to be yet another meagre attempt to rake the ashes of previous DM articles, which have themselves "been found wanting in their accuracy, in order presumably, to continue with your ongoing narrative against me".

“I would also like to make it clear, that I do not get involved in the day-to-day operations of any of the Sekunjalo group companies. I have not had any communication with the staff at ANA. This is the responsibility of the chief executive of ANA, Mr Grant Fredericks. I do, however, wish to acknowledge and thank the exceptional people who work at ANA and hope that the process currently underway is treated with respect by all parties concerned, yourselves included,” said Survé.

This week, Survé sat with Independent Media Journalist Ayanda Mdluli for an exclusive interview post the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa and shared his thoughts on why he believes some media houses get it wrong when it comes to Sekunjalo and subsidiaries.

