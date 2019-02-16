Dr Iqbal Survé again rejected claims in an article published by the Sunday Times that he uses AYO Technology funds as his personal piggy bank.

CAPE TOWN – Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé again rejected claims contained in an article published by the Sunday Times that he uses AYO Technology Solutions funds as his personal piggy bank. WATCH:

This time was during an exclusive interview with Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel, where he described the article by the Sunday Times as highly defamatory.

Survé explained to Patel the structure of the Sekunjalo Group and also clarified that each entity within the group had its own board and management team.

"There are powerful interests that don't tell the story as it is in general – and not just in the media – in multiple ways … maybe I'm an underdog … and that may be part of the challenge that I face," Survé was quoted as saying in the subsequent article published in the Mail & Guardian.

Of note is that piggy banks are traditionally used to save money, not to spend it. Now, with everything considered, we are also just as curious as Patel and everyone else what the Sunday Times inferred when it described AYO as Survé's personal piggy bank.

