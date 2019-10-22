Lance Witten, executive producer for ANA+, recently had the opportunity to interview Sekunjalo Group executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé on a number of issues that have come under the spotlight recently.
The aim of the interview was to seek clarity on several issues regarding Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Sekunjalo Independent Media, especially in the light of statements made by a senior official of the Public Investment Corporation in Parliament in the days following a controversial raid by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
The PIC’s acting executive head of legal, governance and compliance, Lindiwe Dlamini recently told Parliament that Africa’s largest asset manager was thinking about liquidating Sekunjalo to recover debts owed to it by Sekunjalo Independent Media, a statement which Sekunjalo has condemned as "reckless" and "factually and legally incorrect".