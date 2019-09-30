FILE - In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019, file photo, women select clothing at an American fast fashion retailer Forever 21 which is offering clearance discounts at a shopping mall after it pulled out from China's market, in Beijing. Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim of its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, announced Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

New York - Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday as it joined a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have succumbed to the onslaught of e-commerce. Since the start of 2017, more than 20 U.S. retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys 'R' Us, have filed for bankruptcy as more customers shift to online retailers such as Amazon Inc.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video by: Chelsea Lotz, Business Report TV

The company lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The retailer said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

With these funds, Forever 21 said it intends to operate business as usual and will focus on profitable core part of its operations.