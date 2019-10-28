WATCH: Gold price boosts AngloGold Ashanti's free cash flow while production edges up









FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti on Monday reported a 3% rise in September quarter production from the previous quarter and a 12% jump in free cash flow thanks to higher gold prices, and said its Obuasi project in Ghana would start by year-end.

The South African gold miner stuck to its annual guidance even as quarterly production was at the lower end of its forecast range and year-on-year production fell, while costs were up 12% year-on-year.

Gross profit jumped 52% from the same quarter last year, to $281 million, and the higher free cash flow helped bring net debt down and improve the company’s leverage.





AngloGold Ashanti’s asset sale in South Africa is progressing at a steady pace, the company said, adding the market could expect an update by the end of this year.





Sibanye-Stillwater and Harmony Gold have both signalled interest in AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng gold mine in South Africa, the world’s deepest, which it put up for sale in May.



