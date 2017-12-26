CAPE TOWN - You can save much needed time this holiday as there is an app that delivers alcohol to your doorstep.

BOTTLES is an on-demand alcohol delivery app and it provides the fastest and most convenient way to buy beer, wine and spirits in South Africa.

So even after you've had a drink already and feel for more, this will avoid drunk driving.

The company promises to deliver your package cold, to your doorstep, within 60 minutes.

In order to use the app, you must:

you must be 18 years or older (ID verification required),

have a smartphone

have a valid credit/debit card.

Cash is not required as much like most online services, your card details are stored on the app. Their services are available in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.

They are currently not available to every area but do have with plans to expand in the near future. Besides alcohol, they also offer a range of complementary products like mixers, ice, snacks, cigarettes and more.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE