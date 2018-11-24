CAPE TOWN – Honor which is a sub-brand belonging to Huawei has announced that their latest device the Honor 8X will be available in South Africa. It is a part of the company's new mid-range devices that has a6.5″ Full View display up front and has a dual camera (20MP and 2MP) setup on the rear which features an AI system for scene and object detection.

For security, the device has a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition that allows for faster face unlock in different lighting condition.

Internally, the device has an octa-core Kirin 710 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, with a microSD slot good for up to 400GB.

It also has a 3750mAh battery with 128GB ROM and has the EMUI 8.2 operating system.

With up to 128GB ROM, Honor 8X stores more than ever.

The device will cost R5 499 and be available to purchase on 26th November. It will also come in three colour options – blue, black and red.

