DURBAN - 18 years ago, South Africa’s airline, kulula.com took flight in uncharted territory, pioneering the country’s low-cost airline industry. Today, that pioneering spirit is stronger than ever as the brand celebrates the freedom for all to fly across Mzanzi.

"What a ‘flight’ it’s been and 18 years aloft is no small feat. We are truly proud to be the first South African low-cost airline to celebrate this great achievement," said Wrenelle Stander, Joint Chief Executive of Comair, which operates kulula.com.

Stander added, "And while we have helped pioneer South Africa towards being a more mobile, travel-savvy generation of flyers making air travel more accessible, it is our loyal kulula fans who are behind our success and we thank them for all their support".

Apart from being South Africa’s first low-cost airline, the brand has also celebrated many firsts in recent years: the first low-cost airline to offer SLOW-XS, a lounge at Lanseria International Airport, the first airline to have "the most South African flight" and the first braai in the sky.

Looking ahead, kulula’s vision remains firmly set on continuing to be the pioneer when it comes to making travel "easy", as its name suggests and affordable for the next 18-years to come, whilst staying true to its quirky brand personality.

In celebration of its birthday month, kulula fans are urged to wish the airline a happy birthday on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by using #kulula18 to stand a chance to win some great travel prizes.

There will be plenty of prizes to win, so keep an eye on kulula’s social media pages for the rest of August, says Stander.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE