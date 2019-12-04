CAPE TOWN – Makro announced on Wednesday that shoppers at its 22 South African outlets and online store could now experience instant customer care and service by connecting with them directly on WhatsApp.
This announcement comes as shopping season kicked off with a successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which saw a rise in retail sales, according to reports, compared with previous years.
Makro’s head of digital marketing Kerry Ho said customers could now access the information they wanted, when they wanted it, without having to endure a lengthy phone call or escalate potential queries.
“This bold step towards the future of customer service ensures customers have the best experience on their own terms. The addition and implementation of exciting functions in WhatsApp aligns with Makro’s mission to help our customers fulfil their aspirations of living better lives, running better businesses, and saving them time and money,” said Ho.
Some of the features available in Makro’s chat offering include tracking orders, viewing current catalogues, accessing a digital store card, locating nearby stores, and having frequently asked questions (FAQs) instantly answered in chat on WhatsApp.