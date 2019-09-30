JOHANNESBURG - Coal producer MC Mining said Monday its average revenue per tonne was up 28 percent to US$81.39/tonne in the year ended June 30, compared to $63.52/tonne in 2018.
MC Mining said production costs were down seven percent to $46.94 per saleable tonne, primarily due to the rand/US dollar exchange rate.
It reported net proceeds of $6.3 million from the disposal of the Mooiplaats thermal coal colliery, including the receipt of three initial instalments and the subsequent negotiated early settlement of the outstanding balance.
"The past financial year was very successful for the company and we completed several critical milestones for our flagship Makhado project," CEO David Brown said.
