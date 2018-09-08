The programme is designed to expand their knowledge with the latest information, research and executive dialogues about business strategies and practices. Photo: Ernst and Young.

CAPE TOWN - Global Advisor, Ernst & Young (EY) has revealed the 15 women who will take part in their Entrepreneurial Winning Women programme in South Africa.

The programme takes place in 50 countries and with over 400 women taking part. The programme identifies female entrepreneurs whose businesses have potential to scale given the right support.

According to EY, The 2018 class consists of women who were selected for their readiness to grow their businesses and develop or expand their local footprints, into the next high-growth companies.

These women own companies across a wide variety of industry sectors including, recruitment, communications, legal, consumer products as well as financial services and IT.

Azim Omar, Africa Growth Markets Leader at EY, said in a statement: “The response has once again indicated the great business women we have in South Africa. We are proud to work alongside these women in expanding and strengthening their enterprises. Unlike many programmes, which are focused on helping women start a business, EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women is focused on supporting women in their growth journey beyond start-up businesses. A critical part of the programme is providing the women with access to successful role models and business-building networks.”

The women selected for the programme will network with industry leaders and participate in year-round activities designed to:

Expand their knowledge with the latest information, research and executive dialogues about business strategies and practices

Identify potential partners, strategic alliances, customers and suppliers as well as prospective sources of private capital

Provide access to informal, one-to-one guidance and support

Strengthen their executive leadership and business skills and identify opportunities to grow through meetings with senior advisors and seasoned entrepreneurs

Increase national and regional visibility for themselves and their company among corporate executives, investors and the media

The 15 women and their businesses are ( Listed Business then name):

ANH Investments Holdings, Mmabatho Hlabangane Bee Recruitment, Cloe Dennis Caveat Legal, Yvonne Wakefield Equitable Proxies Co, Phindile Mahlalola Flow Communications (Pty) Ltd, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer IT Networks, Thavamoney (Ruby) Moodley Livingfacts, Marylou Kneale MFT Executive Advisory Service, Manisha Dass Olwazini Consulting Service (Pty) Ltd, Phindile Msomi Oryx Dessert Salt (PTY) Ltd, Samantha Skyring Pure Grit Project and Exhibitions, Zaida Enver RecruitMyMom (PTY) Ltd, Phillipa Geard Step Ahead Staffing, Melisa Evans Summer Time Creatives CC, Raksha Mahabeer Zevoli 351 (Pty) Ltd, Mpopi Khup

EY’s programme takes place throughout the year and entrepreneurs will take part in activities that focus on the latest business strategies and practices, identifying potential partners and much more.

“The investment in the Entrepreneurial Winning Women programme is a source of great pride for the firm, and seeing them grow as founders and business leaders is an inspiration. The programme has so far seen over 70 women grow and develop their businesses, since its inception in South Africa in 2013. We are looking forward to seeing the strides the class of 2018 will make,” said Omar.

WATCH:

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE