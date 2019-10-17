Does your insurer have the capabilities to cover just about anything? Switch to the short-term insurer with the most satisfied clients.— Santam Insurance (@SantamInsurance) October 8, 2019
Wow!!! Ya’ll seen this??? 😂 iWyze just clowned Santam for that say “i” ad? 🤯 what a funny rebuttal 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E3OIv2nwPo— #NgiyakThanda❤️ #Azania (@ReasonHD) October 16, 2019
This is silence attack. Can someone check up santam? 😂😂😂😂😂 Iwyze is doing justice, I can't deal 🤣🤣🤣🤣⚖️ pic.twitter.com/FKbHyNUyIp— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) October 16, 2019
Let me walk blind as if I didn't see that Iwyze ad throwing shades on santam 😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/3yE9tshbyF— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) October 16, 2019
“i Spy with my little eye.” a fire clap back from iWyze. Is Santam okay there 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P6wB74ra4q— Playlist Guy (@OnlyMattOne) October 16, 2019
Sana!! Ku rough. Ku Tense va! This is Santam right now: https://t.co/Pc7qlb0Ry6 pic.twitter.com/LzNrBdRffs— Ndingu God’s favorite child. (@deevine_mag) October 16, 2019
Bruh. Old Mutual is cruel with this one. Look at that direct L handed to Santam by Old Mutual iWyze. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/r22ueJiynD— Theo The Ninja™ (@Yung_TheoLogyZA) October 16, 2019
I sense the Nandos team was behind this 😂😂— Mahlubandile Meleni (@LordAce_Meleni) October 16, 2019
Santam: pic.twitter.com/CgaEw7cuzr— Ndingu God’s favorite child. (@deevine_mag) October 16, 2019
If you're here for @LesleyAnnBrandt say I. 🙌 And if you're here for insurance - #SayiWYZE! 😏 Find out more here: https://t.co/l9L2AuXdnC pic.twitter.com/knotr1jbkH— Old Mutual iWYZE (@iwyze) October 14, 2019