JOHANNESBURG - OneCart is an innovative and convenient way for online consumers to have groceries delivered quickly and efficiently, from multiple retailers all in one virtual cart.



Deliveries are available throughout South Africa’s major urban hubs, namely Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban. Founded in 2016 and launched to the public in 2018, the start-up has grown exponentially in the last year, with the addition of retail giants like Woolworths, Pick n Pay, CNA, Food Lovers Market and speciality stores such as Jacksons Real Food Market and Fruits & Roots.





On Wednesday 26th June the tech savvy team behind OneCart will be launching a brand new and improved website and mobile application, which brings with it a whole new user-generated and personalised experience, new benefits and new look and feel including their never-before-seen new logo. The new platform will include a ‘social’ signup and sign in and the ability to shop by category across the multiple stores. Products can be filtered according to dietary preferences, allowing for a more tailor made and seamless shopping experience.





The improved search function will save users time, owing to the already fast and efficient delivery service, which promises delivery within two hours. It’s essentially the ‘Spotify’ for grocery shopping.





The platform will be available through all major app stores for download and installation to all compatible Android and IOS devices, as well as through the website homepage for OneCart desktops and mobile.





Users will also be able to shop by featured recipes and create their own shopping lists that will enable ‘one click’ ordering and a much faster checkout. Soon to arrive to the platform will be aspects like gift vouchers, shopper generated subscriptions, coupons for saving and creating and sharing unique recipes. The team behind OneCart are thrilled to share their refreshed look and tech-savvy content with their customers; and this is by no means the end. Stay tuned.





