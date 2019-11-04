FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

JOHANNESBURG - United States consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) said on Monday it had delivered on a commitment announced last year by investing R300 million in a manufacturing facility in South Africa. It said the investment in the Kempton Park site had increased employment at the facility by 30 percent and included upgrades to P&G’s Pampers® production facilities.

"The facility is a zero waste to landfill site and the latest energy saving initiatives means that even with the additional manufacturing demand of a new product line, energy consumption has not increased," the company added.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video by: Chelsea Lotz, Business Report TV

P&G’s presence in South Africa has created over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout its value chain.

"The commissioning of the new manufacturing facility represents P&G’s dedication to the development of, and investment in, South Africa and Africa as a whole, responding to the growing needs of our consumers," P&G vice president for southern Africa Vilo Trska said.

"This supports the government’s National Development Plan objectives relating to job creation and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s quest to promote investment into South Africa.”