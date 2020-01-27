WATCH: Pirelli opens office at Gauteng’s fastest growing business node









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DURBAN - Global consumer tyre company, Pirelli, has taken up residence in Att House, at Maxwell Office Park, situated in Waterfall City. The Italian multinational is the latest international firm to choose Waterfall as its South African corporate headquarters. WATCH:

"We believe in moving everyone forward through technological and social progress, and constantly pushing innovation to create motoring excellence. This means our business is geared for speed, efficiency and integration. Waterfall City, with its ease of access, innovative spaces, and the very best in sustainable, urban design is an ideal match for our company aspirations and operating requirements," said Tierri Corte, Managing Director, at Pirelli.

Globally, Pirelli is known for cutting edge technology, high-end production excellence and innovation. The company has 19 production plants in 12 countries and a commercial presence in over 160 countries. Pirelli South Africa recently took occupation of the ground floor of Att House.

Att House, is a multi-tenanted office building, measuring 6304m², at Maxwell Office Park, which is situated in Waterfall City, at the heart of the Waterfall Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome another prestigious international player to Waterfall City. The Pirelli brand is a great addition to our tenant portfolio, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the company," said Debbie Theron, Head of Asset Management for Attacq.

Maxwell Office Park is ideally located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, with easy access to the residential area and businesses in Waterfall City. The Mall of Africa and the city park are within walking distance.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE