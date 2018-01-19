



The rental platform allows uses to rent out their car while they are away or when they don't need it.





RentMyRide was founded by Peter Puren, Sebastian Brokmann, and the the company was first launched in 2016 in Cape Town.





According to the RentMyRide website, people can now rent cars in Gauteng, Durban, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and East London.





The concept of peer-to-peer car rental is doing well in other countries like Turo in the United States of America and SnappCar in Europe. This inspired Puren to create a similar systems for South Africa.





The rental car company is showing good pull locally with an estimated 1000 carsisted on their website.





"Some people list one car, while others are building a small company by managing a fleet of cars. They can make up to R45,000 per month,'Brokmann told MyBroadband.









Disruption





RentMyRide sees a space to interrupt the traditional South African rental market, in a similar way to the effect of Airbnb on the holiday accomodation market.





The company's primary selling point and RentMyRide promises savings of up to 40% when compared to classic car rental companies.





Brokmann said, "we believe in the culture of a sharing economy, where communities sharing their assets will continue to grow".





Brokmann added that in the future, it will increasingly accepted to rent our your neighbour's car facilitated by RentMyRide.









