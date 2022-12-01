WATCH: Retail giant’s new electric delivery truck ‘glows in the dark’

The first South African retailer to pilot a heavy-duty electric truck as part of its fleet, the Shoprite Group, has said the truck will glow in the dark to make it more visible at night. Robin Jooste, a 28-year-old from Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain, has been selected to drive it.

The vehicle, a Scania Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), is 100% electric, therefore has no reliance on fossil fuels and emits no carbon dioxide. The refrigerated truck can hold approximately 16 pallets, has nine batteries, solar panels fitted to its roof and a fully electric cooling system which is also powered by the vehicle’s battery packs. With a range of about 350km, the vehicle will be used for local deliveries and will be recharged using renewable energy generated by the group’s existing solar installations.

The truck’s special glow-in-the-dark signage will make it more visible when travelling at night. When exposed to daylight, the signage can absorb and store energy. This is emitted when it’s dark, resulting in a glow. Andrew Havinga, the group’s chief supply chain officer, said the addition of the electric truck formed part of the group’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its supply chain.

It recently acquired more than 100 of the most fuel-efficient Euro 5 compliant trucks in southern Africa and more than 900 of its trailers are fitted with solar panels which enable the refrigeration and tailgate lift to continue to run on solar power even when the truck is switched off. Watch a video showcasing the new truck below: BUSINESS REPORT