INTERNATIONAL - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. began offering what could be the world’s most expensive cooler.



The Champagne Chest, which starts at 37,000 pounds ($47,100) before taxes, comes with a couple of coolers made from black anodized aluminum and carbon fiber, according to the luxury carmaker. Rolls-Royce will throw in four glasses and cotton napkins. There is also a configuration of the chest available to store some caviar.





Should the chest be insufficient to hold your al fresco dining needs, there’s the $46,000 Picnic Hamper Rolls-Royce began offering in 2016.





A Rolls Royce "Spirit of Ecstasy" hood ornamnet is seen on a car at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City.

BLOOMBERG