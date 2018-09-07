The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is planning on increasing TV license fees in an effort to increase revenue. Picture: Karen Sandison





Bongumusa Makhathini said in a statement that the TV license fee must be increased as it is a major source of income for the broadcaster, according to mybroadband.





“TV licence fees still remain the second largest source of revenue for the SABC, but we need to rebase the fee and strengthen the collection of this revenue,” Makhathini said in the statement.





The annual amount of a South African TV license is R265 a year and was last changed in 2013.





“There are currently only approximately 1.8 million paying television households and businesses out of a total of 9 million accounts on the SABC database,” Makhathini further added.





WATCH:





WATCH: SABC Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini say a credible, trusted and properly run SABC can create a culture of increase in the payment of TV licenses #ResilientSABC pic.twitter.com/zIoIt9l932 — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 6, 2018









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is planning on increasing TV license fees in an effort to increase revenue.