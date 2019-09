The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) led a five-month strike that ended on April 17, 2019. Sibanye-Stillwater said earlier this year that the strike had affected the entire six-month production period to June.





Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations of Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix mines ground to a halt on November 21 when at least 15000 Amcu members downed tools to demand higher wages despite the company signing agreements with three other unions.