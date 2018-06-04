BEIJING - Siemens’ first Digital Experience Center in the Asia-Pacific region located in Beijing was reopened on June 1, after a six-month renovation and upgrading.





Visitors can now tour the new digital experience hub onsite or remotely to learn more about Siemens’ future-oriented Digital Enterprise solution that covers the whole product and production lifecycle together with its advantages.





Thanks to the Digital Enterprise solution with “Digital Twin” as the core as well as MindSphere, the cloud-based open IoT operating system, Siemens can help Chinese customers achieve greater flexibility and better product quality in production and operation.





Gu Xin, gives a demonstration at the Siemens conference in Beijing. Adri Senekal de Wet







“The upgraded digital experience center will continuously demonstrate Siemens’ constantly improving Digital Enterprise solution in a future-oriented manner,” said Wang Haibin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Digital Factory Division, Siemens Ltd., China.





“These solutions have created technical prerequisites for the digital transformation. Chinese companies can now tap the full potential of ‘Industry 4.0’ and turn the ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative into reality.”





Opened in June, 2017, the Siemens Digital Experience Center received more than 5 000 professional visitors from the industrial sector within six months.





The experience hub, which engages an area of 700m2, continues to intensively showcase specific digital applications in the full lifecycle from product design, production planning and engineering to manufacturing, operation and maintenance with the Digital Enterprise Prototype Line.





A demonstration on Siemens digital enterprise at the Siemens conference in Beijing. Adri Senekal de Wet





The reopened experience hub integrates the Manufacturing Information Technology (MIT) for machine tools and showcase of electronic device manufacturing scenario, and help audience get experience on Siemens’ applications of industry security and energy management technology through big data dashboard.





Field data can be uploaded to the new MindSphere 3.0 version in real time and analyzed through Mind Apps therein to achieve preventive maintenance and optimization of the entire production line.





The experience hub also integrates cyber security concept. In the age of digitalisation , ensuring an appropriate level of cyber security is crucial.





Siemens also aims to promote the development of network information security in industrial applications and infrastructure.





Based on the “defense in depth” concept, Siemens is trying to offer the industrial sector a broad portfolio of products and services.





The portfolio includes plant and network security as well as system integrity.





