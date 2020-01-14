Prosus’s shares gained 0.91 percent on the JSE on Monday to close at R1136.50.
Mergence Investment Managers’ head of equities, Peter Takaendesa, said the key driver for the recent strength in the Prosus share price is the strong recovery in the Tencent share price, as market views on China have improved post indications that phase one of the trade deal with the US is ready for signing.
“It is also possible that investors are encouraged that Prosus has avoided the temptation to win at all cost in the bid war for Just Eat,” Takaendesa said.
Naspers owns a 31 percent stake in China’s Tencent, which is housed under Prosus.