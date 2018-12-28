CAPE TOWN – I spent an evening stay at the Westin Hotel situated in the Convention Square, Cape Town. In 2014, The Westin Hotels & Resorts launched the Well-Being Movement, built around the 6 pillars of well-being: Move Well, Sleep Well, Eat Well, Feel Well, Play Well and Work Well to inspire guests to live at their best when at the establishment.

My stay at the hotel was to review the services such as the SuperFood menu, their Heavenly Bed and their spa, which the hotel promises to leave the business traveller feeling rejuvenated, focused and at their most productive.

In an interview with Leon Meyer, the General Manager of The Westin Cape Town hotel he told Business Report that the guestrooms have been

completely remodelled in accordance with the latest trends in design and décor.

"The estimated total as to how much the renovations cost is R150m," said Meyer.

Meyer said that the renovations did not affect the average pricing of the rooms.

The Heavenly bed. Photo: Gabriella Steyn.





"Our Guestroom rates will not be increased due to renovation, however, our normal annual rate increases will continue as normal," said Meyer.

When asked how these renovations would benefit the consumer, Meyer stated that it will allow for a more comfortable experience.

"By creating a sleek, modern and comfortable experience we are able to connect more clearly with current guest expectations resulting in higher satisfaction and a positive stay. Remaining aligned with guest needs and wants as they evolve is crucial to success in Hospitality"

"The renovations started when the Westin Cape Town team carefully planned the Guestroom revitalization in a partitioned floor by floor approach as to limit noise and possible inconvenience.

Phase one commenced in April 2018 and was completed in October 2018. Phase two will commence in March 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in October 2019. This will result in all 482 guestrooms being fully renovated", said Meyer.

My experience

When checking into the hotel, the staff were very attentive and made me feel at home, which is what is to be expected of a five-star hotel.

I stayed in one of the newly renovated rooms which featured the Heavenly bed, which was very relaxing. The bathroom has a shower and bath but due to water restrictions in Cape Town, I could only make use of the shower which I was totally okay with.

For my Heavenly spa treatment, I received a 30-minute massage and it was exactly what I needed at the time.

Before going to your treatment, you are given a for to sign and fill-in to let your masseuse know what your problem areas are before starting your treatment.

You can also indicate whether you suffer from any health issues or state what you would like to achieve from your treatment.

The masseuse was friendly, professional and she was very knowledgeable of her trade. She used a range of oils, creams and a hot towel during the massage session.

The bathroom. Photo: Gabriella Steyn.





When using the spa, you get access to the steam room, pool, gym and jacuzzi which are all fully operational. Everything is clean and there are showers and lockers in each bathroom to keep your items safe or if you'd like to clean up before going to your room.

When booked into the newly renovated rooms, guests have access to the newly built lounge on the 16th floor that offers complimentary snacks such as drinks and food.

The food and snacks offered in the lounge are focused on a healthy lifestyle which I think is good as it caters to all no matter your preference or health condition.

I had dinner at the Thirty7 Show kitchen in the hotel, which is a French Brasserie style restaurant on the ground floor.

Fr my starter I had an array of vegetables such as beetroot, carrot, rocket and baby tomatoes with citrus fruit such as orange with salmon and cream cheese.

For dinner, I had a leg of lamb (well-done) with baby carrots, garlic-y sweet potato croquet and spinach and finally, for dessert, I had pavlova pudding.

My overall dining experience, the meat was cooked to perfection soft and fell off the bone, the vegetables in both stater and main were fresh and the pavlova was a bit too sweet but the strawberry sauce was fresh.

Around 9 am the next morning, we had breakfast in the lounge on the 16th floor. Certain items such as the buffet include a juice bar - with at least six types of juices - fresh fruit, a raw bar which offers vegetables, a cereal bar, fresh fruits and a baker’s basket were all complimentary.

The continental buffet includes breakfast deli with savoury dishes, bacon, mini quiches and waffles.

If that is not enough, there is also a cheese board with eight different kinds of cheeses and seafood.

If you wanted other items that were not on the buffet, they have standard breakfast menus but those items come at an extra charge.

If you’re planning a vacation the Westin Cape Town should definitely be considered but do make sure that you have the extra spending because it can be a bit pricey.

Rooms can cost between R4000 and R7000 a night and this includes breakfast.

Items in the bar fridge ranged from R50 upwards. However, like I said this is a five-star hotel so these prices are to be expected.

