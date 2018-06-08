CAPE TOWN - I spent a day as a British Airways (BA) Executive Club member. From checking in for my flight on the BA app and scanning my boarding pass from my mobile phone to receiving priority boarding and also utilising facilities in the Slow Lounge.

I will tell you whether I think the Club membership is really worth all the fuss.

British Airways offered Business Report the opportunity to experience the Executive Club membership for a day. I was then given the opportunity to experience the club experience first hand and I jetted off to Johannesburg.

The British Airways Executive Club programme features a loyalty card. The card is free to register for however in order to become a member, you have to purchase a minimum of four BA flights.

Notably, there are different tiers within the BA loyalty programme. The loyalty card works with Avios currency and based on the amount of Avios points you accumulate, this will determine your tier.

My membership

I was given a Silver membership which gave me full access to the Slow lounge, 50% bonus Avios as I flew with BA, priority check-in and boarding as well as additional baggage allowance.

On-line check-in

Picture: British Airways app. (Screengrab).

Ahead of my flight, I was able to check in on the British Airways app. Check in opened 48 hours before the day of my flight. This was convenient as it saved me time of checking in for my flight at the airport and printing my boarding pass. This was convenient as I could squeaze in an extra hour of napping by snoozing my alarm clock with peace of mind. Who would refuse an extra hour of sleep anyway especially on a Friday morning?

Once I checked in on the app, I received my electronic boarding pass with a barcode that could be scanned. This is an innovative and time-saving tool. However, I have to admit that I was anxious about the fact that my mobile phone’s battery was slowly depleting. If it had died, I would have been stuck in the queue waiting to board and would have had to hurry to get a printed boarding pass. Being a person who likes to have everything in order, I did in fact attempt to print a boarding pass after I had received my electronic pass, as a safety measure. However, the self-service terminal did not co-operate and does not print boarding passes when it has already been electronically retrieved.

Picture: Boarding Pass. (Screengrab).

Priority boarding

Picture: Departing domestic flights. (Zeenat Vallie).

Picture: Priority boarding. (Zeenat Vallie).

When I was cleared by customs, I headed off to board my flight to Johannesburg. The boarding gate was separated for Executive Club members on the left-hand side and ordinary passengers on the right-hand side. As a Club member, I was seen to first and allowed to proceed to the shuttle which I must admit was a pleasant change from the usual dreadful waiting period at the boarding gate.

Manage your booking

Picture: Manage your booking. (Screengrab).

On the app, I was also able to manage my booking. The day before my flight, I logged onto my app and viewed my seat. I was then able to switch my seat to a window seat as well as specify my meal preference.

Meal preference

As my departing flight was during the morning, breakfast was served on the flight and club members could order complimentary beverages and wines. For my returning flight, I specified my meal on the app to vegetarian. Some of the meal options ranged from vegan, vegetarian and diabetic. This I found to be really instrumental as it caters for all passengers needs, no matter your preference or health condition. On my returning flight, I ordered a vegetarian meal which was specially prepared for me and I quite enjoyed it.

Slow lounge

Picture: Slow Lounge. (Zeenat Vallie).

Picture: Slow Lounge. (Screengrab).

I have to say that the Slow Lounge really impressed me. Upon arriving at OR Tambo Airport, I proceeded to the Slow Lounge which was located on the third floor. I was welcomed by friendly assistants and to check in, all I had to do was present my boarding pass.

The Slow Lounge offers a general lounge area in front where members can relax, catch up on sport or news by reading one of the news pieces and magazines available.

Picture: Slow Lounge. (Zeenat Vallie).

The next section is a wide-course buffet which had a range of different foods. Bear in mind that everything in the lounge is complementary to members so they can grab a bite at any time.

Picture: Slow Lounge buffet. (Zeenat Vallie).

The lounge is home to more siting areas further on and also features private rooms which members can book. According to BA personnel, these rooms are mainly used for business meetings.

What I was pleased to discover were the washrooms. Members have full access to the washrooms where they can freshen up after a long flight and take a refreshing shower.

The washrooms were clean and tidy and had all the amenities such as shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and even a hairdryer. I must admit that the shower was everything I could dream of and more. With soft music playing in the background, the experience was wonderful.

Picture: Slow Lounge washroom. (Zeenat Vallie).

Picture: Slow Lounge washroom. (Zeenat Vallie).

Amani Spa

Immediately after my shower, I proceeded to the Amani Spa for which I had booked a massage. All members have access to one complimentary massage. The masseuse, Violet informed me that I could choose between a neck, back and shoulder massage or a leg and foot massage. Naturally, I opted for the neck, back, and shoulder massage.

This was exactly the relaxation I needed. The masseuse was friendly, professional and she was very knowledgeable of her trade. She used a range of oils, creams and a hot towel during the massage session. Although it was relaxing and I felt rejuvenated afterwards, I was slightly disappointed to discover that the massage lasted for a duration of between 15-20 minutes. Also, members cannot receive a second massage. This may be attributed to the fact that there is only one spa room. However, this was still disappointing.

Picture: Amani Spa. (Zeenat Vallie).





Picture: Amani Spa. (Zeenat Vallie).

Other offers

While I spent the entire day in the Slow Lounge, experiencing everything it has to offer, members also have access to a 24-hour valet.

What I discovered based on my experience is that the club membership offers great services however it is mainly suited to business travellers or those individuals who conduct business meetings at the airport. As an ordinary traveller, you would not require special treatment or be able to enjoy all of the benefits the Slow Lounge has to offer. Unless, of course, in the event that your flight has been delayed.

However, based on the no fee structure in order to become a member, I believe that it is true value for your buck. The benefits of being a Club member is worth it especially for so for frequent BA passengers. They will be able to enjoy all the benefits and move up the tier system much quicker too. That way, their benefits will also increase.

How to become a BA member

In order to become a BA member, you have to log onto the British Airways site and enroll to the Executive Club. Once that is completed, individuals can order a card. Members can choose between a Blue, Bronze, Silver or Gold card. Notably, with each tier or card, comes different benefits. For instance, when you fly two BA flights, you earn 300 Avios points and you earn bronze tier. By flying 4 BA flights, you earn 600 tier points and qualify for the silver tier. Meanwhile, by flying 4 BA flights you can earn 600 tier points but be passed on to the gold tier. This is because tier points earned depends on the flight ticket price purchased and cabin booked.

This is how the point system works

Members progress through tiers by flying on British Airways and oneworld Airline Partners.

Spending Avios

So what can members do with Avios? They can upgrade their flights and share Avios with others. Members collect 1 Avios for every R7.50 they spend.

Apart from collecting Avios on flights, members can also collect Avios from BP or Pick n Pay. This way, they will accumulate points much quicker.

Status Benefits: These are the benefits awarded to each tier

Picture: Tier benefits. (Screengrab).

* Zeenat is a consumer and business writer or Business Report and her articles are focused around consumer behaviour, start-ups, and entrepreneurs.

