WATCH: TikTok of an employee asking her boss for an assistant goes viral – would you take the job?

The landscape and corporate culture in companies are always different and varying but this new TikTok may have you scratching your head. So I was going through TikTok as most of us do, looking for viral videos and things to spark joy on a Wednesday when I came across one of the funniest and also thought-provoking videos I have seen in a while.

Why thought-provoking, you may ask. I work in media, and we are pretty chill and kinda woke but no way in hell would I approach my boss in the way this worker did. The video is by THE.ATTN.SEEKER (The Attention Seeker) and is a personal branding agency based in Auckland, New Zealand.

The PR firm, like most in their industry, tries to be innovative and states “while everyone else is fighting it out in the ad space, those of us with engaged organic audiences can inspire and influence through storytelling”. They succeed in their latest video, which has almost 824 000 views. THE VIDEO

**Viewers should be aware that there is some offensive language in the clip. This perhaps is what makes it so interesting, as one would not expect an employee to speak to her boss like that. Watch the video below:

I know all bosses are different and, yes, the industry of PR/media is not a very stodgy or formal industry, but still, I was shocked and tickled and it made me question all these things. COMMENTS

What I found so interesting were the comments on the video. User Steph Kime said: “LinkedIn is for old people 🤣🤣 literally said this the other day!” TikTok user Kerri-lee Elcock said: “Look, I'm not at all qualified to do any of this, but I need to work in that type of environment 😂”