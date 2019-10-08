Transnet Port Terminals broke monthly records at its three-car terminals with a 37 percent increase in fully built units handled in August. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) broke monthly records at its three-car terminals with a 37 percent increase in fully built units (FBU’s) handled in August over the same month a year before, as international demand for exports in this sector continues to rise. According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, Mike Mabasa, exports remained the main driver of vehicle production activity in South Africa. Although exports were slightly lower in September, the “momentum remains upwards in the industry, on track to achieve a new record in 2019”, he said.

Last month 35 657 vehicles were exported, bringing the total for the first nine months to 297 065 units, which is 18.8 percent higher than the corresponding period last year.

In the same month, 49 191 vehicles were sold in South Africa.

Mabasa said in an interview that exports were proving the “saving grace” for the motor industry in South Africa, due to low levels of sales in the country. He said the drivers of export growth were the continuing increase in the number of export markets being penetrated by the local industry, and rising sales into Africa.

He said previously vehicle imports into other African countries were predominantly in the form of second hand imports, but an increasing number of African countries were imposing stiff import duties on second hand vehicles, as opposed to new vehicle imports.