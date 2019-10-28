The water restrictions by the Rustenburg Municipality are an effort to prevent taps running dry, with water demand in the area outstripping supply. The scheduled restriction starts at 5pm every evening and continues until 5am.
The Rustenburg Municipality last week warned that the Rand Water Barnardsvlei system recorded only a 14percent water supply in the system.
It warned that if consumers, including industries and mines, feeding off the system did not substantially reduce consumption, the system may be completely depleted and no water would be supplied.
Jana Marais, the spokesperson for Anglo American Platinum, said the company was managing the impact of the water restrictions on the operations in Rustenburg. “We've also ramped up our efforts to cut non-essential water usage and wastage through continuous maintenance,” Marais said.