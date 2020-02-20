The update comes as the construction sector in the country continues to feel the brunt of a stagnant economy.
South Africa’s leading construction company WBHO expected its earnings per share to increase by between 200 and 220 percent for the six months to end December to be between 401cents a share and 428c, up from 133.7c compared to last year. Its headline earnings per share were likely to increase by between 175 and 195 percent to be between 400c and 429c, up from 145.6c compared to last year.
WBHO’s operating performance was affected by the recognition of an additional provision in respect of the anticipated loss to complete the Western Roads infrastructure project in Australia and a loss making project in the Australian building business.
Last year the group reported that its roads project in Melbourne, Australia, resulted in its operating profit to decline to R3million for the six months to end December 2018 compared to an operating profit of R510m reported a year earlier. However, the group said that it expected its African and the UK operations to perform better during the period.