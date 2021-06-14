We are not funding SAA, says PIC

The Public Investment Corporation has disputed media reports that its funds would be used for the acquisition of a 51% stake in SAA. “The PIC noted media reports and comments by some public figures insinuating that PIC funds will be used for the acquisition of a 51% stake in the South African Airways,” the corporation said.

The PIC is a state-owned entity that manages assets valued at more than R1.907 trillion. On Friday, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that a consortium, which is made up of private equity infrastructure investment Harith and aircraft leasing company Global Aviation, Takatso, would have a 51% in SAA, while the government would retain 49%. Takatso would inject more than R3 billion into the deal. SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019 until two months ago.

On Monday, the PIC said it was not involved in the acquisition and nor were the assets that it managed on behalf of clients. “However, the PIC owns 30% of Harith General Partners, and some of the individuals involved in Takatso Consortium may previously have been associated with the PIC.” The corporation said Harith General Partners and the Takatso Consortium did not involve the PIC in the acquisition.