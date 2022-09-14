WeBuyCars exceeds marker of 12 000 vehicles per month

It looks to be a great month for car company WeBuyCars.
Following a consistent growth pattern, the firm has surpassed the milestone of 12 000 vehicles bought per month.
“Our monthly sales figures have increased steadily over the last few months, which has seen us exceed targets month on month and reaching the 12 000 indicator faster than anticipated,” says Rikus Blomerus, General Manager of Marketing at WeBuyCars.
Blomerus says WeBuyCars’ growth is significantly exceeding market trends, compared to the figures for national used vehicle registrations which increased by 1.62% from July 2021 to June 2022 compared to the previous period.
“The number of transactions in the market increased from 1 633 003 to 1 659 395 from July 2021 to June 2022 versus the previous period, amounting to a 1.62% increase. Yet over the same time, our sales have increased by 39.12% due to our increased footprint, internal operational efficiencies, and technological advances.”
Allied to the monthly sales figures is a concomitant increase in the number of cars being financed, which has increased by over 40% since the beginning of 2022.
WeBuyCars attributes this to the convenience of obtaining car finance at WeBuyCars at time of purchase and an increase in financial literacy, with consumers looking specifically for vehicle finance and relying less on personal or unsecured loans.
Adding to the company’s growth is a move into a new dedicated building in Byls Bridge Office Park, Doringkloof, Centurion, having outgrown its premises at its Midstream warehouse.
The 3 038m² building groups together all group functions, including legal, finance, sales, operations, facilities, marketing, human resources, IT and buyers, with sufficient space for 217 employees. With all functions housed in one space, it allows for greater cross-functional synergy and collaboration. Its interiors follow the orange and black colour configuration which is embedded in WeBuyCars identity.
