WeBuyCars exceeds marker of 12 000 vehicles per month

Following a consistent growth pattern, the firm has surpassed the milestone of 12 000 vehicles bought per month.

It looks to be a great month for car company WeBuyCars.

“Our monthly sales figures have increased steadily over the last few months, which has seen us exceed targets month on month and reaching the 12 000 indicator faster than anticipated,” says Rikus Blomerus, General Manager of Marketing at WeBuyCars.

Blomerus says WeBuyCars’ growth is significantly exceeding market trends, compared to the figures for national used vehicle registrations which increased by 1.62% from July 2021 to June 2022 compared to the previous period.

“The number of transactions in the market increased from 1 633 003 to 1 659 395 from July 2021 to June 2022 versus the previous period, amounting to a 1.62% increase. Yet over the same time, our sales have increased by 39.12% due to our increased footprint, internal operational efficiencies, and technological advances.”