'Wedwo’: Fish spread is back!

Premier Fishing & Brands, in conjunction with Cape Gulf Brands, is bringing two South African favourites back to the dinner table: Redro fish spread and Peck’s Anchovette. Pick n Pay announced on Friday that it is working closely with the two companies to relaunch the popular fish spread products, after they were discontinued nearly two years ago. They will be exclusive to Pick n Pay stores.

The endearing 1980s Redro advert, featuring a little boy who affectionately referred to everything he loved – including his pet dog, his cat, his tricycle and even his mother – as “Wedwo”, after his favourite spread, still lingers in the minds of many South Africans. Afrinat managing director Sam Sidar said the two brands, rich in healthy omega fatty acids, protein and iron, which is often lacking in modern diets due mainly to overworked agricultural land, was withdrawn from supermarket shelves two years ago after being manufactured for the local market for many years by Pioneer Foods. Peck’s Anchovette, a United Kingdom brand for more than 50 years, was manufactured under licence in South Africa. The Redro brand was a low cost alternative suitable for children’s diets.

Pioneer Foods withdrew the products from the local market about two years ago, after its new owner, Pepsico, decided it was non-core to their operations. Cape Gulf Brands then acquired the brands from Pepsico. Sidar said Cape Gulf Brands, together with Premier Fishing, rebuilt the fish paste plant in Saldanha Bay. It had stood idle for more than two years. Once in full production, the plant, with its own generator to deal with load shedding, will be able to produce between 5 000 and 7 000 bottles of fish spread a day, which the group intends to distribute nationally.

Sidar said they want to initially introduce the fish spread to the lower-income market as a healthy alternative. He said there was also good potential to export the brands to other Commonwealth markets. He said about 50 employees would be employed at the plant once it is in full production – jobs that are vital in Saldanha Bay considering the recent closure of the former biggest employer in the town, Saldanha Steel, and high unemployment in the town. Peck’s and Redro are made from anchovies, sardines and mackerel, the bulk of which would initially be imported, with a plan for local fishermen to supplement the plant’s requirements in the future.