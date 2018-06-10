JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff Africa Retail said on Monday it had appointed veteran marketer Wendy Luhabe as an independent non-executive director of the board with effect from 1 January 2019.

Luhabe started her career in marketing 37 years ago and worked in the cosmetics and automotive sectors, and has been a pioneer in social entrepreneurship over the past 25 years.

"Wendy has an impressive track record as a business leader and has made a huge impact in the business community in South Africa," STAR chairman Jayendra Naidoo said. "We are thrilled that she has joined STAR and look forward to her contribution."

STAR last week said it would revert to its previous name of Pepkor Holdings to separate itself from scandal-hit Steinhoff International Holdings.

