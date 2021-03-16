Wescoal appoints Ramaite as interim chief executive

JOHANNESBURG - JSE-LISTED coal junior Wescoal traded weaker on the JSE on Monday following the sudden appointment of Robinson Ramaite, as group interim chief executive. Ramaite, Wescoal’s non-executive director, takes the reins from Reginald Demana following his resignation in January. Wescoal, which operates the Vanggatfontein mine, said Demana had assisted the board with an orderly handover of duties and would leave the company on March 31. The group had said in January that Demana had resigned for personal reasons and would step down at the end of June to assist the orderly handover of duties. Wescoal said Ramaite had the skills and experience for the position. “Ramaite has the necessary strategic leadership, management, mining, legal, board and committee experience to effectively lead the company until the appointment of a permanent group chief executive. Shareholders will be advised once such an appointment has been made,” said Wescoal.

Wescoal also announced the resignation of the risk and compliance committee chairperson Kabela Maroga due to other commitments. The board appointed Zukie Siyotula, a current member of the committee and lead independent non-executive director, in her stead. Wescoal said with effect from April 1, the committee would comprise three independent non-executive directors, Siyotula as chairperson, Nomavuso Mnxasana and Andile Mabizela.

The board also appointed Kabela Maroga as chairperson of the project and investment committee.

Wescoal said in January local prices had experienced a significant recovery in the past few months driven by an increased demand for South African coal from the seaborne market.

“Coal exports have also been boosted by imports from Chinese customers who have returned to the South African market after many years. Although Wescoal currently has a limited exposure to the export market, the recent developments in the local coal market may create opportunities to reduce stockpiles that the company has built-up over the past few months,” said Wescoal.

