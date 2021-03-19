Wescoal delivers its first coal sale to Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Coal junior producer Wescoal has delivered its first coal sale to Eskom from its Moabsvelden colliery in Delmas, Mpumalanga, as part of a 10-year coal supply offtake agreement by Eskom, it said yesterday.

Wescoal Mining chief executive, Thivha Tshithavhane, said yesterday that the operationalisation of the Moabsvelden project had been under a difficult operating economic environment and represented a significant milestone in the company’s history, since the acquisition of Keaton Energy Holdings in 2017.

“The first truck load to the power utility was a momentous event for everyone involved in the project implementation”, said Tshithavhane.

Moabsvelden is expected to contribute 3 million tons a year of mined coal towards Wescoal's production capacity and presents a new growth opportunity for all key stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, and communities.

Interim group chief executive Robinson Ramaite said the operationalisation of Moabsvelden was in line with the scalability strategic pillar of the business.