West Coast District Municipality renews iron ore exporter Saldanha Iron Ore Terminal's five-year air emissions licence

The terminal handled more than 54 million tons of iron ore in the financial year ended March 2021, an export mineral that is received from mines in the Northern Cape.

SALDANHA Iron Ore Terminal, Africa’s largest iron ore exporter, said yesterday that the West Coast District Municipality had issued it with a five-year air emissions licence.

To obtain the licence, which is renewable in five years ending 2026, the terminal had embarked on a process of public participation.

Managing executive at the Saldanha Terminals Andiswa Dlanga said: “We are pleased that our renewal application was successful and received on schedule. There is always substantial environmental consideration required to ensure that our operations are sustainable well into the future and we are committed all the way.”

In March this year, the terminal had invested R1.2 million in two dust-suppressing cannons used on ship loaders as cargo flows from the chutes to the vessel hatch to reduce the impact of the nuisance dust. | Philippa Larkin