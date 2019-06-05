Rakesh Parbhoo, chief executive at Westcon-Comstor. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa, a value-added distributor of ICT solutions, has attained a Level 1 Broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating in South Africa, moving from level 3 to level 1 in just less than two years. The company’s said in a statement on Tuesday that its commitment to development, diversity and equity representation was what paved the way for this milestone. Not only is the business more than 51 percent black-owned, it also boasts more than 30 percent black woman ownership, exceeding all requirements.

“Achieving Level 1 B-BBEE shows our commitment to South Africa and that we take the government’s direction on B-BBEE seriously by embedding its strategic objectives into every aspect of our organisation. Outside of our shareholding, we have created jobs and learnerships, and provided opportunities for smaller companies to provide services to us with a focus on the development of SMME partners to execute in the IT market,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, chief executive at Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor’s partners, customers and vendors are working with a value-added distributor that made improvements to its business through a strategic and committed approach to transformation.

‘’Our Level 1 B-BBEE certification provides customers a way to increase their own ratings by recognising spend with us in their scorecards. For our vendors we highlight that they are in partnership with a distributor that has removed any roadblocks in taking their products to market,’’ adds Parbhoo.

According to Parbhoo the attainment of this rating is not just a certification, but also a recognition of the investment the company has made in its people and the upliftment programmes and initiatives it has deployed and developed across all pillars of the B-BBEE codes.

