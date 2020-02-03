WeWork, a shared workspaces company that was founded in 2010 officially launched its third South African location in Cape Town. Photo: WeWork

CAPE TOWN - WeWork, a shared workspaces company that was founded in 2010 officially launched its third South African location in Cape Town. The location of the new WeWork Cape Town office is 80 Strand Street, Cape Town. WeWork will be using four of the eleven floors that are available in the building.

The new office offers art-filled lounges, comfortable conference rooms as well as private offices. The new WeWork location has a dedicated brainstorming room that offers a productive backdrop for client meetings and an onsite events space is used for networking get togethers.

The environment is also dog friendly and will allows dogs inside the coworking spaces.

Features of the 80 Strand Street location include high-speed Wi-Fi and hard-wired Ethernet as well as business class printers, office supplies and a paper shredder.