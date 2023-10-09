What are global firms with presence in Israel doing after Hamas attacks

Global companies with a presence in Israel have temporarily shut some operations and asked employees to work from home following attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas over the weekend. The following are steps taken by companies ranging from airlines to banks:

TRAVEL Airlines: Several US, Asian and European airlines have suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv. El Al said it would run more flights to take reservists back to Israel to help in the largest mobilisation in the country's history. Royal Caribbean:

The cruise operator said it is adjusting several itineraries in the area and that impacted guests are being notified directly. OIL MAJORS Chevron: The No 2 US oil and gas producer has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

BANKS JPMorgan Chase: The Wall Street bank has asked more than 200 employees in Israel to work from home, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Goldman Sachs: The bank's employees at its office in Tel Aviv have been asked to work from home, a spokesperson said. Morgan Stanley: Bloomberg News reported that the bank has an office in Israel and has also told its staff to work from home for the foreseeable future.

Adani Ports: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports, operator of the Haifa Port in northern Israel, said the port was operational but added it was closely monitoring the situation and is prepared with a business continuity plan. TECH Nvidia: