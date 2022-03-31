What does the spectrum auction mean for your phone bill?

A number of recent moves on the regulatory front are opening up the telecommunications landscape here in South Africa, which should prove good news for businesses and consumers.

The most significant of these is the recently-concluded auction of so-called ‘high-demand’ frequency spectrum which is suited for 4G and 5G. Six local telecoms businesses bid a collective R14.47bn for the spectrum, which is now going to be allocated to the successful bidders - MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, Rain, Liquid and Telkom.

What difference is this likely to make to your telephone bill? The operators have been forced to roll out more towers than they would have had they had access to higher bandwidth spectrum. This means they have incurred capital and/or operational expenditure costs and this is in turn passed down to their users. Now that they have more spectrum, in higher bands, prices should theoretically come down.

Beyond cost reductions, call quality should improve as high-speed bandwidth becomes more widely available. This will be particularly significant outside the major centres, where it will enable people in those areas to do things that require high-speed internet - like online learning and collaboration.