WhatsApp launches new features to connect businesses with people

DURBAN - WhatsApp is introducing new features to allow people to chat with businesses on WhatsApp and see what goods and services they offer.

The features are being launched to support the more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users and the thousands of larger businesses on the WhatsApp Business API get discovered.

Starting a Chat With a Business Using QR Codes

QR codes make starting a chat with a business as easy as possible. Previously when people came across an interesting business, they had to add its WhatsApp number to their contacts, one number at a time. Now, you can just scan the QR code a business displays on its storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat.

Scanning a QR code will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation. With the app’s messaging tools, businesses can quickly send information such as their catalog to get the conversation going. To start using QR codes, businesses can follow these quick steps.