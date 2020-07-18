WhatsApp launches new features to connect businesses with people
DURBAN - WhatsApp is introducing new features to allow people to chat with businesses on WhatsApp and see what goods and services they offer.
The features are being launched to support the more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users and the thousands of larger businesses on the WhatsApp Business API get discovered.
Starting a Chat With a Business Using QR Codes
QR codes make starting a chat with a business as easy as possible. Previously when people came across an interesting business, they had to add its WhatsApp number to their contacts, one number at a time. Now, you can just scan the QR code a business displays on its storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat.
Scanning a QR code will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation. With the app’s messaging tools, businesses can quickly send information such as their catalog to get the conversation going. To start using QR codes, businesses can follow these quick steps.
QR codes are available for businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API starting today.
Sharing Business Catalogs
Catalogs allow businesses to showcase the goods or services they offer, which can help close sales. Since launching last year, catalogs have become a popular way for people to engage with a business on WhatsApp. In fact, more than 40 million people view a business catalog on WhatsApp each month.
To make it easier for people to discover products, we’re making it possible to share catalogs and individual items as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. If people want to share a catalog or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE