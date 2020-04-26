WhatsApp launches "Together at Home" sticker pack with World Health Organisation

DURBAN - Billions of stickers are sent every day on popular messaging platform WhatsApp helping people share private thoughts and expressions without even typing a word.

The WhatsApp stickers feature which was launched 18 months ago has have become one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on the messaging platform.

Now. WhatsApp has announced that it will be working with The World Health Organization to launch the “Together at Home” sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers.

WhatsApp said that they hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.

The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available now within WhatsApp, including with text localised for 9 languages - Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.