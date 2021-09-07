Wild Coast Sun granted 20-year gaming licence

Wild Coast Sun was recently awarded a 20-year gaming licence on the eve of the resort’s 40th birthday celebration this month. Transkei Sun International limited, which owns The Wild Coast Sun Resort, has been in talks with the Eastern Cape Gambling Board (ECGB) to renew its casino licence.

Graham Wood, Sun International’s Chief Operating Officer for hospitality, said: “It has been a long road, but we are delighted to now have a 20-year casino licence, which will expire in 2041. We have worked very hard with our partners, The Mbizana Development Trust and The Mgungundlovu Communal Property Association, to secure our casino licence. This brings certainty to our employees and our surrounding communities.” The Wild Coast Sun was opened in 1981. For the past 40 years, the resort has contributed to the Eastern Cape Provincial fiscus through its contribution in taxes, gaming fees and levies. The Resort’s General Manager Peter Tshidi said: “The timing of our casino licence is momentous as we are about to celebrate our 40th birthday toward the end of this month. We now have the certainty that for the next 20 years, this incredible resort, and all of our people, can continue to create great lasting memories for all our guests long into the future.”

Sun International recently named Cynthia Nene as marketing manager of Wild Coast Sun Resort in the Eastern Cape. According to a Casino Review report, Nene said she plans to increase the resort’s focus on the local market. “Wild Coast Sun is a hidden gem, and one of my goals is to market it, so South Africans explore the West Coast of South Africa – especially now, during Covid-19 times when local tourism is so important and has taken a massive knock,” said Nene.