Wimpy offers free coffee to everyone who took the Covid-19 jab

FAST food chain Wimpy has announced the launch of its #CupsforVacs campaign where vaccinated individuals can get a cup of coffee after they have been inoculated countrywide. The company said the campaign kicked off on Saturday, July 31, and anyone who verified that they had been vaccinated, by showing their valid Covid-19 vaccination card within 48 hours of the vaccination date, at any Wimpy Restaurant across SA, would receive a free regular filter coffee.

Wimpy marketing Eeecutive Jacques Cronje said: "We applaud government for the work they have done to accelerate the vaccine programme. Now that vaccines are being administered to citizens aged 35 years and up, Wimpy is hoping to create enthusiasm to curb the virus and are rewarding our customers for saying YAAAS to the future by getting jabbed." The company said, as a brand that considers itself an established part of the fabric of South African culture, it had always encouraged South Africans to do the right thing. “We respect that everyone has the right and freedom to decide whether or not to get vaccinated, but we are rewarding those who are taking a stand in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cronje.

In 2009 and 2014, Wimpy ran a #Cups4Votes campaign, in which they offered a free cup of coffee to every person who showed an inked thumb after voting in the national elections. The voting campaign was remarkably successful and saw thousands of South Africans claiming their free coffee after voting. Wimpy said it was hoping the vaccination campaign would have the same enthusiastic response. Cronje challenged other brands and businesses to join Wimpy in encouraging people to be vaccinated.