Women face specific investment and pay hurdles and need to be aware of them

By Jeanette Marais With women earning less as a result of the gender pay gap, being promoted less often, and taking time off work to have and raise children, the impact on their investment journey is significant.

According to a paper published by the University of Stellenbosch Business School, titled "Gender pay transparency mechanisms: Future directions for South Africa", the country has a stagnant median gender pay gap of between 23% and 35%, mostly affecting women in the middle and upper wage bands. The researchers found about 38% of households are headed by women, and female-headed households are about 40% poorer than those headed by males. In August, Momentum ran its annual #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign, which aims to empower women with tools and advice they need to help them succeed. As part of this year’s campaign, we conducted research to provide further insight into the success journey of women.

The research uncovered that in 2018, a women’s average monthly earnings were 76% that of men’s average monthly earnings. In addition, the research revealed that for every 100 men promoted to management, only 86 women are promoted. All of these factors mean that women are likely to have less disposable income available for investing, which makes absolutely no sense when you consider that women live longer than men and will need a higher amount for retirement. The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA) consumer finance website, smartaboutmoney says South African mortality statistics (expectations on how long we will live) highlight the importance of planning for living well into your retirement, as far as into your 90s and 100s.

A man aged 65 is expected to live on average to age 82, while a woman aged 65 is expected to live on average to age 87. This means if the woman retired at the age of 60, her retirement savings will have to last 27 years. One of the biggest impacts of the gender pay gap is the decreased retirement contributions, and the loss of retirement contributions when time is taken off from work. Many women also find it more difficult to re-enter the job market after a break, or are forced to accept lower salaries than their counterparts.

The hit television show, "Younger on Showmax", while a comedy about an older woman pretending to be younger so she can get a job, shows the stark reality of someone trying to return to the workforce and instead meeting closed doors due to her age. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and I think the starting point is for women to be more aware of the extra financial challenge they face so that they can address it adequately. The first step would be lobbying for a higher salary.

Research shows that women are less likely to negotiate for higher salaries, both at the time of joining a company and when asking for a raise. If students and young interns should be looking for both professional and financial mentors, this would ensure that they are mentored not only on the jobs they are training for, but also the importance of standing up for themselves, putting in the research and asking for a salary that matches the value they bring to the table. The second step would be making increased retirement contributions during your working years, to make up for both the gender pay gap and the detrimental effect of taking time off work to have children.

For example, where men are encouraged to save as much as 15% for retirement, a woman would be wise to set aside 20% for her retirement from the time she earns her first salary. Women can also postpone their retirement age to 65, so that they have five extra years of retirement savings and a shorter period of time in retirement to finance. Third would be improved financial literacy.

While it is important to know how to draw up a budget and how to start saving, women need increased access to education about things such as the different marriage regimes and how they affect the treatment of assets. At 17.6%, the South African divorce rate is low by world standards, but almost one in five marriages end up in divorce. This depressing statistic highlights the adage, “a man is not a financial plan”, and just why women need to know how their assets and retirement savings, in particular, will be treated on divorce. Women could also turn to entrepreneurship to generate their own income, rather than relying on a salary.

While the first few years of entrepreneurship can be taxing, the ultimate reward of owning your own business and being financially independent makes it worthwhile. There are also several women empowerment programmes that provide financial aid specifically to female entrepreneurs. The Momentum Foundation runs an agri-preneurial programme in KZN, which empowers young female entrepreneurs within the agricultural sector through the transfer of financial knowledge. We also have practical tips and tools on the #SheOwnsHerSuccess online resource hub, a depository of information from workshops conducted during women’s month.