Women more likely to be rejected when they ask for more pay

Most men and women still don't ask for more money than they're offered in a job interview. But if they do, women are more likely to get turned down.

About 58% of men, and 61% of women said they didn't ask for higher pay when they were last hired, according to a survey of more than 5,500 U.S. workers conducted by Pew Research Center in early February. Of those who asked for more money, 28% said their negotiations were successful, 38% said they were offered less than they wanted but more than the initial offer, and 35% said they were only given what was first presented, Pew found. Women were more likely than men - 38% to 31% - to say they were only given the initial offer.

Pay transparency and the gender pay gap have come into sharper focus in the U.S. as several states, including California, New York and Washington, now require employers to list a salary range with all job postings. More cities and states, such as Illinois and Washington, D.C., are also weighing adding such requirements.